After a near record setting warm start to 2021, cooler air moves in for the weekend.
Tonight increasing clouds and breezy, it'll be chilly with 40s for lows.
We won't make it through the entire weekend rain-free. A few showers are possible late Saturday. The most likely area to get wet is east of Nashville. Highs hold in the 50s on Saturday turning cooler by Sunday with a lows in the upper 30s and highs only in the upper 40s.
The first week of the new year will be mostly sunny with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid-50s to near 60.
Shower chances increase Thursday and early Friday. Lows will be in the upper 30s and highs in the 50s.
