Sunshine returns today with noticeably cooler temperatures.
Clouds will be clearing throughout the day with plenty of sunshine across the midstate. Highs will be much colder today-- only reaching the mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s overnight.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable. Expects highs in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will hover just below freezing each night.
Another warm-up begins by the end of the week. Friday (Christmas Eve) will be mostly cloudy but very warm with highs in the 60s. Just a small chance of a passing shower.
Saturday (Christmas) will be sunny and 60°.
