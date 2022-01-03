4WARN Weather Alert in effect Thursday for more Winter Precipitation and Friday for extreme cold.
Arctic air will linger into Tuesday morning, then a couple of milder days before the next blast of dangerously cold air.
Nothing falling from the sky but this evening expect a refreeze with new slick spots developing. Be careful driving, walking on the front porch, etc. Temperatures will tumble into the low 20s Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be bright, breezy and mild, with highs near 50. A strong southerly breeze will develop, too.
Wednesday will be mild through early afternoon, highs in the low 50s before more Arctic air moves in. Temperatures will tumble quickly Wednesday night.
Count on a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet early Thursday, turning to all snow later in the day. Some snowfall accumulations are likely again, especially north of I-40 and west of I-65. The least snow will fall over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
We'll have many slippery spots Thursday night, into Friday. The morning lows will crash to the teens. Friday will be mostly sunny with the high only reaching the mid 30s.
Temperatures will moderate Saturday under a mostly sunny sky with the high in the low 50s. It will be breezy.
Rain showers are likely Sunday. The afternoon high will be in the mid 50s.
Colder air returns Monday with highs only reaching the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky and breezy conditions.
