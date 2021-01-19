A cold front passing through brings a cool change but it won't last long as milder air returns.
Tonight, will turn much colder with lows around freezing by early Wednesday.
Wednesday partly cloudy with a high near 50, rain will return late Wednesday night.
Rain lingering into early Thursday. Some clearing in the afternoon with a high in the mid 50s.
Friday and Saturday will be cool, but pleasant with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 40s.
Showers return late Sunday followed by potentially heavy rain, high in the upper 40s.
Monday more rain and possibly some thunderstorms. High near 60.
Tuesday partly cloudy with a high in the mid 50s.
