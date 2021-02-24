So long to the 70s, back to closer to average temperatures. Rain arrives for the weekend.
Tonight, a passing shower's possible ahead of a cold front, low in the upper 30s.
Cooler weather builds in behind that front on Thursday, high in the mid 50s.
Friday, we'll have a round of rain with the heaviest and most persistent rain expected over southern Middle Tennessee. High will be in the mid 50s.
Additional rounds of rain will move through Friday night through Tuesday with breaks in the action from time to time. 2" to 6" of rain will be possible by Tuesday afternoon. It'll remain springlike with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.
Wednesday dry weather returns with a partly cloudy and a high near 60.
