A cool start but a very warm end to this week with a few showers in between.
Clouds increase tonight with 40s for lows.
Showers move back in overnight.
Rain last off and on through tomorrow. Afternoon rain showers look to stay mainly north of I-40. Staying below average with highs in the low 60s.
Warmer air builds in for the middle of the week. By Wednesday, highs in the 70s. A few showers are expected, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky.
For second half of the week, highs reach the mid 80s. Both Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with only an isolated shower expected.
By the weekend, there's a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms, but still warm Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.
