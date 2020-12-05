Clouds have finally cleared out and we are in store for a very bright and comfortably cool weekend across Middle Tennessee.
I'm expecting full sun with a few patchy clouds today and tomorrow.
Highs this weekend will be very seasonable with most areas reaching for the 50° mark.
Next week looks quiet, too.
There's a slim chance for a passing shower or two early Monday morning.
Otherwise, our next appreciable chance for rain doesn't until the end of the week on Friday.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the week.
We'll hang in the 40's/50's to start the week and ending near 60° Thursday and Friday.
