4WARN Forecast: Comfortable few days; warmer this weekend

Less humid air will continue to work into Middle Tennessee today and tomorrow which will make for a few very pleasant days.
Highs will top out in the upper 70's on the Plateau and low 80's for areas west today and tomorrow.
Enjoy it because higher humidity levels will work back in for the upcoming weekend.
Overall, the weekend looks nice with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few isolated showers on Sunday.
Highs climb back to the mid to upper 80's this weekend - standard highs for September.
Another front will swing through the area Sunday night which will usher out any rain just in time for Labor Day this year.
Isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but rain chances are looking slim at this point.
