NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A dry pattern sets up for the first half of the week, but some of the chilliest air of the season will great you in the mornings.
Overnight will be the coldest so far this season - 20s for most by morning under a mostly clear sky.
The wind will settle down on Tuesday. It'll be sunny and cool with a high near 50.
Wednesday will turn breezy and slightly milder with the morning low dipping to the upper 30s and the high reaching near 60.
Then, rain arrives on Thursday. Showers will reach southwest Kentucky and the Tennessee River early Thanksgiving morning. They should hold off in Nashville until around midday. The high will be in the mid 50s.
Rain will clear the area Thursday night setting the stage for a mostly sunny, but cold Friday. The high will be in the mid 40s.
Then, this coming weekend the weather will turn pleasant. It'll be seasonably cool with lows around freezing and highs in the mid 50s. More of the same on Monday.
