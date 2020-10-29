Rain moving out and cooler and drier air moving into Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will gradually tumble through the 60s, into the 50s, and down to the 40s by Friday morning. The most likely time for a period of light rain in Nashville is between 6pm & 9pm tonight, but an isolated shower will be possible anytime before then.
Friday, clouds will move out, but temperatures will only climb into the mid 50s by afternoon.
After a cold start Saturday in the upper 30s, Halloween will be a beautiful day. Expect highs in the 60s. Trick-or-treat temperatures will fall into the 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, cooler and breezy with a highs in the low 60s.
Colder air takes over thanks to a strong northwesterly breeze. That will set the stage for widespread frost and a light freeze for much of the Mid State on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Afternoon temperatures next week will be in the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday, and low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
