Colder air moves in tonight. A few snow flurries are likely well east of Nashville on Monday.
Tonight, temperatures will tumble to around freezing as colder air pours in from the Midwest. A few snow flurries will be possible on Monday, especially along the Cumberland Plateau. On the upper Plateau, a dusting may occur on some elevated surfaces. Temperatures will be much lower Monday compared with this weekend -- 44 degrees for the high in Nashville.
Seasonably cold weather continues into Tuesday, before a warming trend sets up for Wednesday through Friday. The next storm system will bring rain and possibly a couple of thunderstorms late Friday night into early Saturday.
