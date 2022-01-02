Cold air will filter into the midstate today causing some afternoon rain showers to transition into light snow in many areas.
Temperatures will be gradually falling today, thanks to a cold front that pushed through the midstate last night. This afternoon, expect temperatures to hang around the 30s with rain showers transitioning into a wintry mix then eventually snow showers as temperatures fall to the 20s and 30s tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee until 3:00 A.M. Monday for our first snowfall of the season. A dusting to around an inch of accumulation is expected for most, with up to 2 inches possible in the Plateau.
Monday starts off the week on a cold but sunny note. Morning temps will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Slightly warmer on Tuesday with highs around 50° under a sunny sky. Some clouds will build in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, allowing overnight lows to only fall to the 40s. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 50s.
Another sharp temperature drop comes Wednesday night. Lows heading into Thursday will be below freezing with some morning show showers possible for many. Highs Thursday will only be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Overnight lows fall to the teens. Friday will be bitterly cold with high temperatures struggling to break freezing.
A warm-up comes on Saturday with highs bouncing back to the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. A very small rain chance in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.