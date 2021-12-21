After more cold weather Wednesday, temperatures will do a big turnaround.
Tonight will turn clear and cold. By morning, expect temperatures to be just below freezing.
Wednesday will be bright, but chilly. Highs will be in the 40s.
Even colder weather settles in Wednesday night. Then, on a developing southerly wind Thursday, temperatures will start their climb. Thursday afternoon will top off in the 50s. We'll have 60s on Friday with a lot of wind. Christmas morning will also be windy, in the 50s. Highs in the low-mid 70s are likely Christmas afternoon.
Cooler weather settles in on Sunday. Expect a few showers Monday into Tuesday.
