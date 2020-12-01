Sunshine returns this afternoon, but the cold temperatures stick around. Highs will only make it to the upper 30s to low 40s today and lows will be in the 20s again overnight.
Wednesday will stay dry, sunny and bit warmer with highs climbing to near 50°. However, lows will fall to below freezing again.
Thursday morning, rain returns with possible snow mixing in. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by the afternoon, changing the precipitation to all rain again. Some lingering showers hang around Friday morning, then drier in the afternoon. More rain/snow mix is possible again early Saturday morning.
Sunday looks to be partly cloudy and dry with highs around 50°.
