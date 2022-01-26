A cold and sunny day is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Highs will struggle to get out of the low 30s this afternoon.
Winds will be out of the north making it feel more like the teens and 20s all day long.
It will be just a cold waking up on Thursday, but temperatures bounce back to the 40s during the afternoon.
On Friday, our next cold front swings through.
It now appears that a chance for a quick round of wintry weather is possible.
However, don't get too excited - the only real shot at accumulation will be on the Plateau.
Even then, amounts look less than an inch or so.
The weekend will start cold with teens/low 20s Saturday morning.
Highs during the day will only be in the 30s.
Temperatures try to get back to near 50° on Sunday.
Next week, models are hinting at a strong system that'll move through sometime Tuesday through Thursday. We'll have more on that as we get closer to next week.
