NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Our cold front that brought us all the dreary conditions for Thanksgiving has moved out of the region and we're back to dry conditions going forward.
Although, it is much colder out today.
Highs will only manage the mid to low 40s this afternoon.
Temperatures bounce back a bit going into the weekend as many of us get back to the 50s.
Most of next week looks dry with an even bigger warmup through the midweek.
Upper 50s look to return Tuesday through Thursday.
Our next potentially rainmaker doesn't arrive until Friday or Saturday of next weekend.
