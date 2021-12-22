Sunny and cool across the midstate today. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon with lows falling to the 20s overnight.
A warm-up begins tomorrow as temperatures climb to the upper 50s. Sunshine still sticks around. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
Christmas Eve turns cloudy but warm. Highs will be above average in the mid-to-upper 60s. Turning even warmer for Christmas Day as temperatures soar to the mid-70s in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy during the day.
The mild temperatures continue through the start of next week. Highs stay in the low 70s Sunday and Monday. We'll be dry all week long. Our next rain chances won't arrive until Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.