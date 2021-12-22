Wednesday morning 4WARN Forecast

Sunny and cool across the midstate today. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon with lows falling to the 20s overnight.

A warm-up begins tomorrow as temperatures climb to the upper 50s. Sunshine still sticks around. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Christmas Eve turns cloudy but warm. Highs will be above average in the mid-to-upper 60s. Turning even warmer for Christmas Day as temperatures soar to the mid-70s in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy during the day.

The mild temperatures continue through the start of next week. Highs stay in the low 70s Sunday and Monday. We'll be dry all week long. Our next rain chances won't arrive until Tuesday.

 

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

