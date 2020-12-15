A bitter chill in the air this morning! Temperatures starting off in the 20s. More clouds than sunshine today with highs in the middle and upper 40s. 

4WARN Forecast: Cold rain Tuesday night

A cold rain moves in again tonight. Rain showers will linger into the first half of the day on Wednesday. Clouds and temps hold in the 40s. 

We'll be back in the 20s for the start of Thursday as clouds begin to clear out. In the afternoon, a winter's chill lurks with highs in the 40s. 

Turning a touch warmer for Friday as clouds increase. Highs will be back in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s. 

Off and on rain showers are expected again late Saturday night into Sunday. Highs in the low 50s. 

