Cold night but a gradual warm up this week.
Cold air remains through tonight with lows in the 20s.
Tuesday afternoon sunshine makes a big return and helps warm things to near 50°.
A warming trend takes shape Wednesday through Friday with plenty of sunshine each day. Wednesday starts near freezing but warms to near 60. Thursday the low will be in the upper 30s, warming to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Friday morning lows will be in the low 40s and the highs soar to the upper 60s.
The next chance of rain will move in Saturday, with colder temperatures pushing back in, lows will be near 50, with a high near 60.
By Sunday, highs will only reach 50 degrees in Nashville with a partly cloudy sky.
Monday even colder, high in the upper 40s,
