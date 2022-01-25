It was a warm start to the week, but a cold front will kick those 50s out and usher in some 30s for highs the next few days.
Today and tomorrow highs will struggle to get out of the 30s.
Today will be cloudy to start but gradual clearing is expected through the afternoon.
Full sun and cold conditions are expected on Wednesday.
A brief warm up is expected on Thursday with 40s returning.
However, it is short-lived as our next cold front swings through on Friday taking our temperatures back into the 30s.
As for the upcoming weekend, it looks dry but will start cold on Saturday with highs remaining in the 30s.
A warmup to near 50° is expected on Sunday.
Our next real chance at rain does not look to arrive until potentially the middle of next week.
