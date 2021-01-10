The weekend will close on a cold note to set the stage for a little snow and sleet for some areas on Monday.
Today will be a little brighter during the day but more clouds build in later on. Highs will be in the low 40s this afternoon. Lows fall to the 20s again overnight.
Early Monday, light snow will move in from the south. The best chance of receiving any snow will be in locations along and south of I-40, as well as a few areas east of I-65. By late Monday afternoon, most will see just a dusting. However, a few spots may receive 1" or more over far southern Middle Tennessee and on the lower to mid Cumberland Plateau.
Tuesday afternoon will warm into the 40s after a cold start. Wednesday and Thursday both appear mild in the 50s before more cold air arrives Friday into Saturday.
