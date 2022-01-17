NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hazardous travel conditions will be likely on several roads across Middle Tennessee today. Watch for black ice and slick spots if you do have to travel.
Otherwise, the snow has come to an end for most of Middle TN.
Snow showers will continue for areas on and around the Plateau this morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for several counties along the Plateau until 6pm tonight.
An additional 1-2 inches of snow is possible for those locations today.
It's unlikely we see a lot of melting occurring today as temperatures remain near-freezing. We'll also have quite a bit of cloud cover around through the afternoon.
More sunshine and warmer temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday.
Most of the snow should melt by midweek.
Wednesday is also advertising another shot at rain during the day and more snow during the evening. Accumulations look minor, if at all, for this round.
Temperatures turn cold for the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 30's and low 40s Thursday through Sunday. The good news is the weekend is trending dry right now.
