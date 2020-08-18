This afternoon will be variably cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain very heavy downpours, dumping a quick 1/2" of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.
Showers and storms will exit tonight. By morning, we'll have temperatures in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Expect more clouds than sunshine Wednesday through Friday with just the slightest chance for a shower Wednesday, but a better chance for pop-up showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.
This weekend, the rain chance will begin to decrease as the temperature starts climbing again. Highs will be in the low 90s again on Sunday and Monday of next week.
