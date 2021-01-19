A cold front passing through will make Wednesday 10 degrees cooler than today.
This afternoon will remain mild in Nashville and areas southeastward, with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Cooler air will overspread northwestern parts of the Mid State.
Tonight, will turn much colder with lows around freezing by early Wednesday. After a high near 50 Wednesday afternoon, rain will return late Wednesday night, lingering into early Thursday.
Friday and Saturday will be cool, but pleasant.
Showers return late Sunday followed by potentially heavy rain and possibly some thunderstorms on Monday of next week.
