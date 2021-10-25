A cold front moving across the Mid State is bringing clouds, wind, and much cooler air. Rain doesn't return until Thursday.
Tonight clearing sky and chilly, low in the mid 40s.
Cooler and dry weather for Tuesday as sunshine returns. We'll start the day in the 40s. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Clouds will then increase again, Wednesday. The high will be in the upper 60s.
Rain returns Wednesday night keeping the low higher in the mid 50s.
Showers continue into Thursday, high in the mid 60s.
Off and on showers linger through Friday, into early Saturday too, with highs both days in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Halloween this Sunday looks very pleasant right now -- dry with sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s.
More of the same for Monday with a partly cloudy sky and high in the mid 60s.
