4WARN Forecast: Cold front on the way

Our next cold front is on the move. Temperatures will peak in Nashville around lunchtime in the mid 70s, before falling late in the day. Rain showers will arrive in Nashville mainly after dark.
Clearing out early Friday with lows in the 40s. In the afternoon, lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
Widespread frost develops for early Saturday morning. During the afternoon, sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
The cold is temporary as warmer air builds back in on Sunday. We'll begin in the 70s.
Monday to Wednesday expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some isolated showers are possible Tuesday.
