Watch for patchy morning dense fog with temperature starting off in the 60s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly east of 65. Highs will be in the middle 80s. 

4WARN Forecast: Cold front on the way!

Warm and comfy tomorrow, highs once again in the middle 80s. 

4WARN Forecast: Cold front on the way!

Quiet weather takes shape through the end of the week as the thermometer creeps back up. By Friday, we're back in the heat with temperatures in the lower 90s.

4WARN Forecast: Cold front on the way!

Typical August heat will be felt this weekend with isolated showers and storms. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.