4WARN Forecast: Cold front on the way!

Watch for patchy morning dense fog with temperature starting off in the 60s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly east of 65. Highs will be in the middle 80s.
Warm and comfy tomorrow, highs once again in the middle 80s.
Quiet weather takes shape through the end of the week as the thermometer creeps back up. By Friday, we're back in the heat with temperatures in the lower 90s.
Typical August heat will be felt this weekend with isolated showers and storms.
