This afternoon, clouds will increase. It'll stay very mild and breezy with highs in the low 70s.
Tonight, a passing shower's possible ahead of a cold front. Cooler weather builds in behind that front on Thursday.
Friday, we'll have a round of rain with the heaviest and most persistent rain expected over southern Middle Tennessee.
Additional rounds of rain will move through Friday night through Tuesday with breaks in the action from time to time. 2" to 6" of rain will be possible by Tuesday afternoon. It'll remain springlike with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.
