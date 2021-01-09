The weekend will close on a cold note to set the stage for a little snow and sleet on Monday.
Tonight will turn bitterly cold as clouds break. By morning, expect low-mid 20s for temperatures.
A little sunshine early on Sunday will give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. Weather looks chilly for watching the Titans in person or tailgating at home -- highs in the low 40s.
Early Monday, light snow will move in from the south early in the day. The best chance of receiving any snow will be in locations along and south of I-40. By Monday evening, a dusting to 1/2" will be possible especially south of I-40. However, a few spots may receive 1" or more over far southern Middle Tennessee and on the lower to mid Cumberland Plateau.
Tuesday afternoon will warm into the 40s after a cold start. Wednesday and Thursday both appear mild before more cold air arrives Friday into Saturday.
