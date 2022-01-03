NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Much of the area is waking up to a blanket of snow this morning.
1-4 inches fell across most of Middle TN and 2-6 inches over the Plateau.
The morning commute will be slick in spots so be careful.
The forecast for today is cold!
Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 30s with Feels Like numbers in the 20s all day.
Sunshine will pop out this afternoon.
Cold conditions stick around Tuesday morning before we climb back to near 50° Tuesday & Wednesday.
On Thursday, our next weather maker is in the area and could provide with more snow and rain.
It's not a slam dunk forecast yet, but snow is back on the radar for the area.
More rain is possible going into the upcoming weekend, but models aren't in great agreement. So, keep checking back for the latest forecast.
