Merry Christmas! Bright sunshine today with highs in the 20s and low 30s. With the rain it'll feel much colder. Make sure the outdoor pets have a warm spot tonight. It's going to be very cold again with lows in the teens and 20s.
We're digging out of the cold this weekend. Noticeable milder tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.
By Sunday, sunny to partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 50s.
Showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday. The rest of the day will be dry with a high of 50.
Temperatures moderate through the middle of the week. Eventually reaching the low 60s by Wednesday. Rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday.
