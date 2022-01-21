Despite the freezing temperatures, a bright and sunny day is expected across Middle Tennessee.
It's going to be another very chilly afternoon with highs only making it into the upper 20s to low 30s. Tonight will be frigid with temperatures falling to the teens and 20s into Saturday morning.
Saturday is advertising ample sunshine again with chilly highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows will be in the 20s.
We will be a little milder on Sunday as we get back to the upper 40s in the afternoon with sunshine across the area.
Temperatures will rebound on Monday with highs in the mid 50s, but then rain returns with colder air once again on Tuesday. Expect scattered showers throughout the day Tuesday with highs dropping back down to the 30s. We will stay in the 30s through the end of next week.
