As we turn a bit milder today, the overall weather pattern still trends chilly, but very quiet all week long.
Expect ample sunshine today with slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Lows will fall to the mid 20s overnight.
Monday will be the warmest day of the 7 day forecast with highs in the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will hover just above the freezing mark.
It will turn cold again for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs won't break out of the 30s and lows will only be in the teens, but it will still be sunny both days.
We get another brief warm-up Thursday with highs climbing back to the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Yet another dip comes Friday with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the teens.
We'll see sunshine stick around into next weekend with highs around 40°.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.