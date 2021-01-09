Another cold and cloudy day today. Highs will be below average, only reaching the upper 30s. But when you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like the 20s in many areas. It will be mostly cloudy today with a few breaks in the clouds later this evening. Lows fall to the low 20s overnight.
 
A little warmer tomorrow for the Titans playoff game at Nissan Stadium. Temperatures will make it to the low 40s and it will be sunnier tomorrow.
 
On Monday, there is a chance for a few isolated rain showers later in the day and eventually a little snow mixing in as temperatures drop. 
 
Temperatures will warm up a bit by mid-week with mid 40s starting Tuesday and low 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

