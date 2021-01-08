 
This weekend will be dry and cold. 
Both days we'll only manage to get to the low 40's. 
 
The Titans host the Ravens on Sunday and the forecast looks great for playoff football. 
Temperatures at kickoff will be around 38° with partly cloudy skies. 
 
On Monday, there is a low end chance for isolated rain and snow. 
I have the chance for precip around 30% right now. 
 
Temperatures will warm up a bit next week with mid-40's starting Tuesday and near 50° by Wednesday. 
 

