A bright and sunny day is expected across Middle Tennessee.
However, it is still going to be a very chilly afternoon with highs once again only making it into the upper 20s and lowermost 30s.
Tonight, will be frigid with temperatures starting off in the teens and 20s Saturday morning.
Saturday is advertising ample sunshine again with chilly highs in the mid 30s.
We will get back to the 40s on Sunday with sunshine across the area.
Next week is trending dry right now with Tuesday being the only day with rain.
Afternoon highs will start in the 50s Monday but fall to the 30s by the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.