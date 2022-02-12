Temperatures will take a nose dive this weekend, as a blast of wintry air returns. The spring-like weather will be back next week.
Saturday will be cloudy with a shower possible early over southern Middle Tennessee. Elsewhere, a few flurries could develop through the afternoon. Expect highs to be only in the 30s, with the wind chill at times in the 20s.
Sunday morning the lows drop to the teens. It will be variably cloudy and still cold in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s .
Bitterly cold air lingers into early Monday morning. Valentine's Day will turn milder -- around 50°.
The warm up will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will reach the low 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
On Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will develop. Right now, widespread severe weather doesn't appear overly likely, but that may change, so stay in touch with News4 on TV, wsmv.com, and the News4 app. The high Thursday will reach the upper 60s.
Friday back to a partly cloudy sky with the high near 50.
