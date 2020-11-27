We'll end the holiday week on a dry note with more mild temperatures in the 60s today. However, it will be a chilly and foggy start early in the morning for all the Black Friday shoppers. Lows fall to the upper 30s overnight.
Cooler temperatures in the upper 50s are expected Saturday with one more day of dry conditions.
On Sunday, we'll begin the day dry before rain moves in by mid-day. Widespread rain will be around through the overnight hours before clearing out midday Monday. There looks to be just enough cold air in place for a brief transition to a rain/snow mix early Monday morning. The best chance for a wintry mix will be east of I-65, more so for the Plateau. No accumulation is expected.
Once this system clears out Monday, much colder air will funnel in. Highs will only peak in the low 40s with lows in the mid 20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.