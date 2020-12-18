Partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows around freezing.
Clouds increase Saturday as a southerly breeze develops. Temperatures will climb into the lowermost 50s. A few showers move through primarily Saturday night, exiting to the east early Sunday. Sunday, clouds linger as temperatures struggle to around 50 once again.
Monday and Tuesday both appear pleasant. Tuesday will be the nicer of the two days, with highs in the mid 50s.
More rain's likely late Wednesday and Wednesday night with a strong cold front.
An Arctic front sweeps through early Thursday with flurries and snow showers. Thursday, temperatures will be locked in the 30s. Christmas Day will be even colder to start -- teens. Christmas afternoon looks sunny and cold, with a high of 36.
