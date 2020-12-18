Another dry and sunny day is underway across Middle Tennessee.
Highs will climb back to near averages in the mid to upper 40's this afternoon.
Rain begins to move back into the area late Saturday afternoon and evening.
Isolated showers will likely still be around first thing Sunday but rain will diminish through the day.
Christmas week starts dry Monday and Tuesday with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the upper 50's!
A powerful cold front will swing through the area Wednesday into Thursday bringing us a quick round of rain. We'll need to monitor how fast cold air surges in behind the rain to see if we can get a changeover to snow.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be quite cold this year.
Both days highs will likely stay confined to the upper 30's and low 40's.
