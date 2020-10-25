Another cloudy, gloomy day across the area.
Considerable cloudiness will stick around for a lot of the upcoming week.
Rain chances will be best in the northwesternmost portions of Tennessee Monday and Tuesday.
On Wednesday, showers will begin to invade the area again.
Widespread showers and a few storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday.
Rainfall amounts are ranging from 1-3 inches.
Rain and clouds look to clear the area by Friday afternoon which will set us up for adry Halloween weekend.
Temperature-wise, the week ahead will be near-normal with 40's/50's during the overnights and 60's in the afternoon.
