4WARN Forecast: Cloudy Tuesday

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect on Thursday for the potential for wintry weather. Freezing Rain and Ice Accumulations are likely in NW Tennessee and SW Kentucky beginning Wednesday night.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Southern Kentucky from late Tuesday through Thursday Afternoon.
A cloudy Tuesday is on tap for the Midstate with a few isolated showers creeping through from time to time.
Temperatures reach for the upper 40's/low 50's this afternoon.
Better rain chances arrive Wednesday night and last through much of the day Thursday.
After midnight Wednesday is when things get interesting for our area.
The potential for freezing rain and ice accumulations are looking more likely especially for areas in NW Tennessee and SW Kentucky starting after midnight Wednesday.
Freezing rain could make it as far south as Nashville, but those details are still to be determined.
Regardless, expect a messy day Thursday.
The front is expected to pass by Friday which will give us a brief break before another potential winter storm sometime Sunday-Tuesday.
Confidence on this second winter storm is still low and will need to be carefully watched over the coming days.
Temperatures will also cool significantly compared to the first half of this week. Highs will fall to the 30's Thursday through at least Monday of next week. Overnight lows will fall down to the teens and 20's during this period, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.