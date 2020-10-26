Cloudy, damp and cool conditions stick around until rain from Zeta moves into Middle Tennessee Wednesday.
Tonight more of the same, cloudy, damp and cool with lows near 50.
Tuesday will remain cloudy with areas of mist and drizzle. A passing shower or two are possible especially well northwest of Nashville. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s for highs.
Wednesday, heavy rain moves through in waves. Temperatures will climb slightly more, into the upper 60s.
Rain will linger on Thursday at times with highs near 70.
Friday through the weekend will be drier with lots of sunshine. Typical fall air with lows generally in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
Halloween will be clear, dry, and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s for trick-or-treating.
