Today will be cloudy and cool with spotty fog this morning giving way to just occasional drizzle or an isolated shower. Much of the day will be dry, however. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Tonight, Monday, and Tuesday will bring little change with more clouds, lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, and just the slightest chance for a passing shower.
Our weather will turn much wetter on Wednesday into the first half of Thursday as tropical downpours move over Middle Tennessee. 1" - 3" of rain will be likely during that time. A few thunderstorms will be possible too, especially southeast of Nashville.
Then, drier but cooler weather builds in for Friday and Saturday (Halloween). Friday will top off in the 50s. Sunshine's expected Saturday with a low in the 30s and highs in the mid 60s.
