Mostly cloudy and cool weather hangs around through Thursday.
While there will be some sunshine at times, clouds will easily win out. There's the slightest shower chance Tuesday through Thursday -- 20% in general. The most likely time for rain (again, just a few showers) happens Tuesday night, with the rain focused mainly along and south of I-40. Through the next few days, lows will be in the 40s with highs in the 60s.
Friday will turn partly cloudy and milder. with highs in the mid 70s.
Expect upper 70s over the weekend, with a shower/storm possible Sunday, mainly along the TN/KY line.
Even warmer weather develops on Monday with highs in the low-mid 80s.
