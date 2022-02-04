Slick conditions will be common around Middle Tennessee today.
Patches of freezing rain and freezing drizzle will continue for the first few hours of today.
We might even see some light snow or flurry action at times this morning but, the main event is over.
Clouds will hang tough throughout the day but by sunrise Saturday, ample sunshine should return.
In fact, it should end up being a sunny weekend.
However, it'll be cold to start with highs only in the upper 30s/low 40s Saturday.
Southerly winds will help bring in warmer temperatures on Sunday with much of the area returning to the mid to upper 40s.
Next week, it looks very dry.
Right now, the only real shot at rain doesn't arrive until Thursday or Friday.
Temperature-wise, we'll hang in the mid to low 40s Monday/Tuesday and some low 50s for Wednesday/Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.