Much of this coming week will be cloudy and chilly with a few showers. A few peeks of sunshine are possible at times, too.
A few light rain showers pass through tonight and early Tuesday. Count on lows around 40.
Wednesday another weather system slides through with light rain showers, highs in the low 50s.
More significant rain expected Thursday. Southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee may have period of sleet and freezing rain especially Thursday morning. Highs will be in the mid 40s, lows in the upper 20s.
Behind that system, colder and potentially brighter weather moves in for Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the 30s with lows dropping to the teens and low 20s.
