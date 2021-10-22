Friday morning 4WARN forecast from News4

Today will be much cooler thanks to our cold front that passed through Thursday. Expect to see highs in the 60s this afternoon. It will also be very cloudy most all of today. 

Friday highs

The weekend looks quiet with a fair amount of sunshine, a few clouds and no rain until late Sunday night.

A warm front will lift into the area Saturday night and will help to push our temperatures back to near 80° on Sunday. It will also bring a round of gusty southerly winds through the day Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast starting late Sunday night and through Monday.

We'll get a brief break from rain on Tuesday before another system moves in during the middle of next week.

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

