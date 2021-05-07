4WARN Weather Alert for late Sunday as thunderstorms return to the Mid State.
After a sunny day, clouds increase late tonight. A few light rain showers will move through on Saturday. We'll have lows around 50 and highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Any rain in the area will move out to make for a nice Saturday evening.
Sunday/Mother's Day looks windy, warmer, and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce damaging wind, will move through during the afternoon and evening. Highs rise to the upper 70s.
Rain exits early Monday, high in the upper 60s.
The pattern next week is looking drier.
Tuesday will be dry with a partly cloudy sky, high near 70.
More light rain is likely on Wednesday, high in the low 70s.
Thursday and Friday partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
