The storm system that entered the Mid State last night will be with us through Saturday.
We'll have off and on rain showers this afternoon, with a few peeks of sunshine. Where sun develops, it may turn breezy briefly. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Tonight, count on more showers and some areas of drizzle. Low, 52.
Friday and Saturday will be cloudy and very cool with temperatures holding in the 50s. Off and on showers will continue.
However, clouds will finally clear the area on Sunday with temperatures rebounding into the 60s. The trick-or-treat outlook calls for a clear sky and temperatures in the 50s.
After a pleasant Monday, cooler air with more rain returns by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
